UL sets up laser/LED optical radiation lab in Taiwan

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Underwriters Laboratories (UL) has unveiled its Laser/LED Optical Radiation Laboratory in Taiwan to undertake testing and certification for laser and LED products for photobiological safety.

This is the fourth UL laboratory of its kind around the world, following the ones in the US, Japan, and China. The new lab provides photobiological safety testing and certification services in compliance with IEC (international Electrotechnical Commission) 60825-1 editions 1 and 2 as well as IEC 62471 and 62471-5, UL Taiwan noted.

Equipment at the laboratory is able to measure intensity and pulse frequency of optical power and simulate hazards of optical radiation to human retinas, UL Taiwan indicated.

Laser and LED devices have been widely used in electronic products such as face-recognition devices, laser projectors, laser automotive lights, optical sensors for autonomous driving, UL Taiwan said, adding such applications have risks of radiation hazards to the human eyes and skin.

The lab provides testing and certification services to enable laser products to conform to US CDRH (Center for Devices and Radiological Health) 21 CFR (Code of Federal Regulations Title 21) for the US market, and IEC 60825-1 for other markets, UL Taiwan said. For LED products, testing and certification services are to ensure fulfillment of photobiological safety requirements by ANSI (American National Standards Institute)/IESNA (Illuminating Engineering Society of North America) RP-27 and IEC 62471.

UL Taiwan country manager Jonathan Chen (center) unveiling the new lab

Photo: Company