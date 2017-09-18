Talent counts most in China IC development, says former SMIC CEO

The most critical key to achieving a breakthrough in the development of China's semiconductor industry rests with talent, instead of funds, markets or government policy support, according to Richard Zhang, founder and former CEO of China's largest chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC).

Zhang made the statement when speaking at a semiconductor summit held September 15 in Xiamen of China's Fujian Province. He said it is impossible for China to narrow its semiconductor technology gaps with other countries and Taiwan without corresponding talent teams. While abundant funds and strong government policy support are available, and the domestic market is large enough, the biggest problem that will affect the development of the IC industry in China is the lack of talent, Zhang continued.

Quite a few China semiconductor firms have been poaching talent from peer companies or solicit high-end talent from abroad, but such practices are accompanied by some problems. Among them, the widening internal pay gap between existing and raided tech talent may undermine the stability of tech personnel and make it hard for advanced technologies to take root in China. In addition, if high-caliber tech talent are solicited from abroad, they might have to overcome challenging cultural differences and legal issues before they can blend into local environments, according to Zhang.

Long-term domestic talent cultivation

The best way to address the talent shortage, Zhang stressed, is for China to enforce long-term cultivation of domestic talent and strengthen the nation's own talent bank. Moreover, China semiconductor players can also move to technically cooperate with good foreign partners to develop their own technological processes, and take legal means to safeguard their own intellectual properties.

Zhang also noted that while China enterprises are also seeking overseas mergers or acquisitions to effectively tackle the capacity, technology, talent and patent issues, they had better proceed with the actions in a quiet or indirect way lest they should hit snags due to foreign governments stepping in to obstruct advanced semiconductor techs from flowing to China.

Five years after quitting his CEO post at SMIC in 2009, Zhang founded the Shanghai Xinsheng Semiconductor Technology in June 2014, when almost all silicon materials demanded by China were still imported from abroad. But now the company can turn out 12-inch silicon wafers, Zhang said. In June 2017, Zhang resigned his post as president of the Shanghai company to plan new business ventures.

In fact, Zhang said, China's semiconductor industry still boasts many development opportunities. In terms of wafer fab capacity, China has a monthly capacity of 100,000 pieces of 12-inch wafers. If including the capacities that Sk Hynix, Samsung and Intel operate in China, the 12-inch capacities would amount to 400,000 pieces and 8-inch wafer fab capacities would total 600,000 pieces per month, with both figures to expand to over one million and 900,000 pieces, respectively, in 2023, when new fabs may be constructed in central and western China.

