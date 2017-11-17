SMIC founder to set up new CIDM in China

Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 17 November 2017]

Richard Chang, founder and former CEO of China-based pure-play foundry Semiconductor Manufacturing International (SMIC), has orchestrated the establishment of a new foundry house in China that will run as a commune IDM (CIDM).

Chang believes that the CIDM model will help China-based foundry houses better compete with international IDM foundry and pure-play foundry companies. The concept of CIDM is to line up several company partners with similar target markets and customers to pursue common manufacturing technology and production goals, which can be realized in China, according to Chang.

Named Sien IC Manufacturing (SIMC), the first China-based CIDM will be located in Huangpu (Guangzhou). An estimated CNY6.8 billion (US$1 billion) will be poured into the establishment in the first phase.

SIMC will occupy a land area of approximately 200,000 square meters with planned production capacity of 30,000 8-inch wafers and 10,000 12-inch wafers monthly. The goal of SIMC is to generate CNY3.16 billion in output value a year when its production comes online.

Chang was also involved in the establishment of Shanghai Xinsheng Semiconductor Technology, China's first homegrown 12-inch silicon wafer supplier. Shanghai Xinsheng is scheduled to come online at the end of 2017 with a monthly capacity of 150,000 12-inch wafers in the first phase, and the monthly capacity will double to 300,000 units by 2020.

Photo: Josephine Lien, Digitimes, November 2017