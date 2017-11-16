Taipei, Friday, November 17, 2017 00:12 (GMT+8)
SMIC to start volume production of 14nm FinFET process in 2019
Josephine Lien, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Thursday 16 November 2017]

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), China's largest foundry, will kick off volume production of 14nm FinFET process technology in 2019 and launch its second-generation 28nm HKMG process by the end of 2018, according to company sources.

SMIC co-CEO Zhao Haijun announced the schedules at an online investors conference, with Liang Mong-song, former R&D guru of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and Samsung, also attending the conference in his capacity as co-CEO of the company. Both Zhao and Liang were appointed co-CEOs of the firm in mid-October 2017.

At the conference, SMIC chairman Zhou Ziexue said with the presence of Liang, he believes that the firm's new leadership team will bring SMIC to a new height in terms of technology development, and will sharply narrow the company's technology gap with its competitors to create a bright future for China's semiconductor industry.

Delivering a short message at the conference, Liang said SMIC has a very good position and development opportunity in China's semiconductor industry, despite great challenges lying ahead. He added that he is glad to cooperate with Zhao and the firm's tech development teams.

As is widely known, Liang's largest mission at SMIC is to develop advanced process technology, and it is a great challenge for Liang to help the firm's 14nm FinFET (Fin Field Effect Transistor) process technology catch up with major rivals in two years by realizing volume production of the advanced process technology in 2019, but the challenge is not necessarily difficult for Liang to address, industry sources said.

On another front, the launch of second-generation HKMG (High-K Metal Gate) process for volume production by the end of 2018 is the third-stage goal of SMIC's 28nm process, with the first two stages, including ploySion process and first-generation HKMG process already put into volume production by the second quarter of 2017, according to Zhao.

Zhao said SMIC is also venturing into such process platforms for NOR flash, MCU, and CMOS sensors, and expects fingerprint-recognition chips and power management chips to be among the firm's revenue growth drivers in the short term.

