China could enhance its position in post-Moore's Law era, says former TSMC COO

Jean Chu, Shanghai; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 23 August 2017]

China's semiconductor industry could have a chance of strengthening its position in the post-Moore's Law era, according to Shang-yi Chiang, former executive VP and co-chief operating officer overseeing R&D for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).

As the saying goes, every cloud has a silver lining and that can be applied to the current state of Moore's Law, said Chiang, who now serves as an independent non-executive director for Semiconductor Manufacturing International (SMIC).

Moore's Law will reach its physical limits in about 10 years, Chiang noted. The existing innovation will allow the industry to enter the 3nm generation, but more technical breakthroughs will be required to bring us down to sub-3nm processes, Chiang said.

With Moore's Law slowing down, China could have a good chance of making significant progress in the development of its local chipmaking industry, Chiang indicated. It is time for China-based chipmakers to lay out their strategies for developing technologies in the post-Moore's Law era, which may help them catch up with their bigger international peers, Chiang said.

Chipmakers also need to work closely with their supply chain partners and system vendors when mapping out their development strategies, Chiang noted. The design, manufacturing, packaging and testing are closely linked to each other to produce a successful product, Chiang said.

In addition, Chiang suggested that developing homegrown CPUs is essential for a country. The importance of developing homegrown CPUs is more about national security, and has gone beyond economic considerations, Chiang said.

There are already homegrown CPUs developed in China, such as Loongson- and ShenWei-series computer processors, Chiang identified. Improving the chip performance is an issue, and expanding the chip sales substantially is another, Chiang said.

Developing homegrown CPUs is difficult but worth doing in consideration of a country's economic and national security, Chiang indicated. Chiang urged China-based CPU developers, foundries, backend houses and system vendors to cooperate and develop jointly their own platform for servers and other computing systems. Such move will also drive the local industry development, and pave the way for China to expand its chipmaking influence in the global marketplace, Chiang said.

Chiang was a TSMC veteran who joined the Taiwan-based foundry in 1997. Chiang led the foundry's R&D team through five generations of technology from 0.25-micron to 65nm, before his retirement in 2006. Chiang was invited by TSMC to return in 2009, led the foundry's R&D through the 28nm and 20nm processes and into the 16nm FinFET generation from 2009 to 2013. Chiang retired again in September 2013.

Former TSMC COO Shang-yi Chiang

