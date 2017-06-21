Taipei, Thursday, June 22, 2017 05:35 (GMT+8)
Digitimes Research: Top-5 vendors and top-3 ODMs see strong May notebook shipments
Jim Hsiao, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Wednesday 21 June 2017]

Because of increased demand from the enterprise market and the fact that the education sector has entered the traditional peak season, the worldwide top-5 notebook vendors saw their combined shipments increase 26%, and the top-3 ODMs 34%, on month in May. The top-3 ODMs together achieved higher growth than the top-5 vendors combined because their proportion of orders from US-based vendors was up from a month ago, while Lenovo performed poorly during the month.

Hewlett-Packard's (HP) shipments grew on month in May, helping the company to become the largest vendor worldwide, surpassing the previous month's number one Dell. HP's shipment gap with Lenovo further expanded to more than 1.2 million units. Dell's shipments in May were down slightly on month, but were up over 10% on year thanks to strong shipments to North America's enterprise market, according to Digitimes Research's latest monthly notebook report.

Lenovo was the third-largest in May, facing serious challenges in both market operations and personnel management.

Quanta Computer's notebook shipments grew 48% from a month ago in May thanks to new projects from HP and increased shipments for Apple's new products. Meanwhile, Compal Electronics and Wistron each saw around 20% on-month growth in May.

