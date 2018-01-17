Lite-On Tech offers connected streetlamp-based smart city solutions

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

EMS provider Lite-On Technology has disclosed it has won procurement orders for smart city solutions based on connected LED streetlamps from Taiwan, the US, the UK, China and the Middle East, and expects shipments in 2018 to increase 40-50% on year.

Connected LED streetlamps are excellent carriers of various sensors used in smart city solutions such as those for transportation and security control, and they function as nodes of IoT (Internet of Things) networks, Lite-On explained.

According to industry sources, Philips Lighting Holding took the initiative to promote connected LED streetlamps by offering CityTouch, an in-house-developed software management system for managing, monitoring and maintaining connected street lighting systems. LED streetlamps consume 50% less energy than conventional ones and connected LED streetlamps, due to smart management, can further reduce energy consumption by 30%, the sources said, adding 850 cities in 37 countries have adopted CityTouch.

Feilo Sylvania, a lighting vendor owned by China-based Shanghai Feilo Acoustics, has developed smart city solutions through integrating IoT, big data and cloud computing technologies with LED landscape, street and outdoor commercial lighting systems. In addition to the China and Southeast Asia markets, Feilo Sylvania is tapping the Latin America and other markets for such smart city solutions.

A connected LED streetlamp with sensors for smart city solutions

Photo: Digitimes file photo