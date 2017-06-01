Ledlink Optics aims to hike revenue proportion for LED automotive lighting to 30% in 3 years

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 1 June 2017]

Ledlink Optics, a maker of secondary optical lenses used in LED lighting, aims to increase the revenue proportion from LED automotive lighting from 7-8% in 2016 to 10-12% in 2017 and further to 30% over the next three years, according to the company.

Ledlink Optics has scored points in seeking orders for secondary optical lenses from LED automotive lighting module makers, for in-car lighting, daytime running lights, fog lights and headlights.

Ledlink Optics has 280 injection molding machines and utilizes about 70% of its capacity at present. Currently, 45% of produced secondary optical lenses are used in outdoor lighting, 35% in commercial lighting, and 20% in automotive and other lighting. The company shipped 88 models of secondary optical lenses used in LED automotive lighting in 2016.

Ledlink Optics posted consolidated revenues of NT$285.1 million (US$9.4 million), gross margin of 43.68%, net operating profit of NT$36.4 million, net profit of NT$25.7 million and net EPS of NT$0.52 for the first quarter of 2017.