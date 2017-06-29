Laster Tech expects to ship 13.87 million LED automotive lighting modules in 2017

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 29 June 2017]

LED automotive lighting module maker Laster Tech has revealed it has developed more than 100 models through cooperation with clients so far in 2017 and began shipments in June, and based on clients' target sales volumes, it expects to ship 13.87 million units in total in 2017, hiking 102% on year.

Laster is the largest OEM of LED automotive lighting modules in the China market with a market share of about 20%. LED penetration of automotive lighting in the China market is below 60% and that for headlights in particular is less than 10%; therefore there is much room for growth in the China LED automotive lighting market, Laster explained.

Great Wall Motor, the largest China-based SUV (sports utility vehicle) maker, is Laster's largest client, while China-based Shamghai Koito Automotive Lamp is the second largest. The revenue proportion for Great Wall Motor dropped from 36% for 2016 to slightly over 30% for January-May 2017, while that for Shanghai Koito Automotive Lamp rose from 18% to over 30%.

Laster's shareholders at a June 28 meeting approved the distribution of a cash dividend per share of NT$3.00 (US$0.099) for 2016, accounting for 86.96% of the corresponding net EPS of NT$3.45.