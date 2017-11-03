Taipei, Friday, November 3, 2017 19:50 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
23°C
Philips Lighting works with China Telecom to boost smart-city application
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 3 November 2017]

Philips Lighting Holding has cooperated with China Telecom to promote smart-city application in China through using its smart Internet-connected lighting technology and China Telecom's NB-IoT (narrow band-Internet of Things) technology and networks, according to Philips Lighting senior vice president and Greater China president John Wang.

The cooperation will promote construction of smart-city infrastructure and development of smart-city application through connecting smart outdoor lighting systems with smart-city networks, Wang said. As China Telecom has set up an IoT open platform based on Ericsson Device Connection Platform (DCP) to offer IoT management services for global enterprise customers, smart-city application can be introduced to overseas markets via the open platform.

Philips Lighting earlier in 2017 launched CityTouch flex, a smart Internet-connected street lighting system, in the China market, with the system able to connect with various smart-city systems including emergency response, traffic light management, surveillance, pedestrian and traffic monitoring, and monitoring of weather conditions.

In Beijing, more than 100 sets of Philips smart LED street lamps have been connected with China Telecom's NB-IoT networks.

Philips Lighting has promoted CityTouch in 850 cities around 37 countries. CityTouch is used to manage 150,000 LED street lamps in Jakarta, Indonesia. According to Philips Lighting, LED lighting consumes 50% less power than conventional lighting products and smart Internet-connected LED lighting can further reduce power consumption by 30%. Philips Lighting expects smart Internet-connected LED lighting to cover population of three billion around the world in 2025.

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link