Global Lighting reports decreased earnings for 2Q17
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 2 August 2017]

Light guide plate (LGP) maker Global Lighting Technologies has reported net profits of NT$84.25 million (US$2.79 million) for the second quarter of 2017, down 66.9% from a year earlier. The earnings translated into an EPS of NT$0.64 for the quarter.

For the first half of 2017, net profits totaled NT$159 million, which translated into an EPS of NT$1.22 for the six-month period, down sharply from the NT$3.28 of a year earlier.

Prices of PMMA (polymethyl methacrylate), a key material of LGPs, have increased 20% since the beginning of 2017, thus driving up production cost, while affecting earning performance in the first half, the company said.

However, the company expects its sales and shipments to rebound in the second half of 2017 due to increased capacity.

The company kicked off operations of a new plant in central Taiwan in June and increased the number of its LGP production lines to 14 at present. Buoyed by expanded capacity, the company expects its shipments of LGPs to reach 12 million units in 2017, increasing 30% from a year ago.

Shipments of large- and small-sized LGPs, including those TV and automotive applications, in the second half of the year will be better than those shipped in the first half, offsetting the negative impact caused by decreasing shipments of LGPs for backlit notebook keyboards, the company noted.

The company's stock price edged down NT$0.15 to finish at NT$46.80 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the August 2 session.

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, August 2017

