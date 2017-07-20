Taipei, Friday, July 21, 2017 23:52 (GMT+8)
Zhonghuan Semiconductor lowers prices for mono-Si solar wafers
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 20 July 2017]

The second largest China-based solar-grade monocrystalline silicon wafer maker Zhonghuan Semiconductor has decreased quotes for a wafer with 190-micron) thickness to CNY5.90 (US$0.87) and those for 180-, 170- and 160-micron models to CNY5.80, CNY5.70 and CNY5.60, respectively, according to industry sources.

Zhonghuan Semiconductor has expanded production capacity to double the level at the beginning of 2017 and will further double the current level at the end of the year, the sources said.

In related news, Xi'an LONGi Siliocn Materials, the largest China-based solar-grade monocrystalline silicon wafer maker, has extended production to PERC monocrystalline silicon solar cells and high-efficiency PV modules, and has actively boosted use in distributed PV systems, mostly rooftop ones, established around China, the sources noted. With an output of 300W per module, the modules have been widely adopted for ground-mounted PV power stations, the sources indicated.

