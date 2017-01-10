Arcadyan sales up in December

Irene Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 10 January 2017]

Networking/communication device maker Arcadyan Technology has announced consolidated revenues of NT$2.275 billion (US$71.1 million) for December, increasing 40.34% on month 11.62% on year.

For all of 2016, revenues amounted to NT$23.934 billion, growing 19.89% from a year earlier.

Orders from new telecom clients in Central and South America helped ramp up revenues in 2016, the company said.

The company expects its sales to decline slightly in the first quarter of 2017 as compared to a quarter earlier due to inventory controls at clients and a high base recorded in the previous quarter.

The company's stock price dipped NT$0.60 to finish at NT$56.80 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the January 9 session.