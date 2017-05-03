Arcadyan reports EPS of NT$0.26 for 1Q17

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 3 May 2017]

Networking device maker Arcadyan Technology has reported net profits of NT$49.524 million (US$1.649 million) or NT$0.26 per share for the first quarter of 2017.

Consolidated revenues for 2017 through March totaled NT$4.754 billion, decreasing 17.03% from a year earlier, the company said. Operating profits reached NT$244.97 million in the quarter.

The company's stock price dropped NT$0.30 to finish at NT$49.90 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the May 3 session.