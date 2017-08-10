Taipei, Friday, August 11, 2017 15:58 (GMT+8)
Gemtek appoints new president
Irene Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 10 August 2017]

Networking device maker Gemtek Technology has appointed Kenny Su to serve as its new president, replacing Howard Chen, who will continue to serve as chairman and CEO.

Meanwhile, the company also reported net profits of NT$43.52 million (US$1.44 million) for the second quarter of 2017, decreasing 73% from the previous quarter. EPS for the quarter stood at NT$0.14.

For the first half of 2017, net profits reached NT$233 million, increasing 11.91% from a year earlier. The earnings translated into an EPS of NT$0.77 for the six-month period.

For July alone, revenues reached NT$884 million, decreasing 32.15% from a year earlier. The company expects its sales to stay flat in the third quarter before rebounding in the fourth quarter.

