Taipei, Wednesday, November 22, 2017 17:21 (GMT+8)
Gemtek establishes LoRa base stations in Beijing
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 22 November 2017]

Networking equipment maker Gemtek Technology has established 231 LoRa base stations for IoT applications in Beijing, and plans to expand the number to over 500 in the first half of 2018, according to company chairman Howard Chen.

Gemtek's shipments of related IoT devices are expected to double in 2018, Chen estimated.

Gemtek will continue its investments in IoT technology, including the adoption of automatic equipment, to further bring down its overall production costs, Chen added.

In addition to LoRaWAN devices, Gemtek is also developing NB-IoT products and plans to launch its NB-IoT smart parking solutions in the first half of 2018, Chen revealed.

Meanwhile, Gemtek has rolled out its smart speaker, ViTA AI Controller. The company will promote the smart speakers in North America in cooperation with a Japan-based partner.

Gemtek chairman Howard Chen Photo: Shihmin-Fu, Digitimes, November 2017

Gemtek chairman Howard Chen.
Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, November 2017

Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
