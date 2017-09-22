LPWAN ideal for managing spacious cattle farms, green houses

Vincent Mao, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Friday 22 September 2017]

The global animal husbandry industry is growing in economy of scale, but in the vast natural pasturelands, operators would see a certain risk of assets loss if they lack precision cattle and sheep positioning systems. Currently, most operators still rely on GPS and GPRS systems for managing their farms, but such systems see high cost, communication blind spots, and insufficient battery duration, which are detrimental to management of the farms.

Kevin Yang, managing director of Taiwan wireless communication equipment maker GemTek Technology, said that big pasture farms usually accommodate large numbers of cattle and sheep and how to efficiently monitor the farms has posted the largest challenge to farmers. To tackle the challenge, GemTek has developed LoRa tracking tags for cattle and sheep to allow low-cost and high-precision positioning of the livestock and give warnings against cattle and sheep wandering away.

GemTek offers LoRa cattle tracker tags

Through the wireless signal triangle positioning technology, the received signal strength indicator installed at the LoRa base station can be used to figure out the distance between the cattle bearing tracker tags and the base station. Accordingly, after base station signal transmitters are established around a spacious livestock farm, the entire farm can be divided into numerous position grids through the signal triangle positioning, so that the whereabouts of all the cattle and sheep can be well judged and located, according to Yang.

Transmitting only a small amount of data per day, Yang said, LoRa animal tracker tags can last long as they are fitted with solar cells, thus sparing operators the follow-up management cost. In addition, each tracker tag also features a built-in temperature sensor and gyroscope to help operators remotely gauge the body temperature and vitality of the cattle to facilitate scientific data management.

Monitoring green-house environmental conditions

In Taiwan, Yang said, many high-value crops are now cultivated in large-sized greenhouses, with workers employed to make frequent inspection tours of the greenhouses. But such a practice could hardly optimize the growing environments for the plants, which usually require sophisticated environmental conditions. What's worse, in the spacious green houses, any sudden incident could lead to a major loss if it fails to be settled well in time, Yang pointed out.

As most dragon fruit farms in Taiwan occupy vast land areas, Yang continued, if farmers fail to use environmental conditions to control the fruit-bearing sequences of the plants and are therefore forced to harvest the fruits all at the same time, they will be unable to afford heavy harvesting workloads while massive supply would also undermine market prices of their dragon fruits. In this regard, LoRa transmission technology can be applied to collect environmental data of any large green house and control environmental conditions for farmers to work out optimal harvesting schedules.

LoRa makes manhole covers smarter

In addition to agricultural and livestock farms, LoRa can also be used to make manhole covers in cities smarter, Yang said. In some countries, manhole covers are often stolen, and if street managers could not quickly replace them, there would be safety risks.

GemTek is currently assisting some cities in building manhole cover monitoring systems, which comprise terminal sensors for manhole covers and LoRa reception base stations. In case a manhole cover is lifted up, the remote control center will receive a notice and immediately dispatch staff to fix it, according to Yang.

Yang added that if additionally installed with gas sensors, manhole covers spread around corners of cities can also serve as outposts for collecting data concerning the concentration of dangerous sewage gas to avoid public hazards.