Merck, GemTech teaming up to roll out smart windows in Taiwan

Siu Han, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Friday 15 December 2017]

In an effort to develop new and future-oriented application fields for its liquid crystals beyond displays, Germany-based Merck will collaborate with GemTech Optoelectronics, a Taiwan-based maker of ITO conductive glass, to manufacture smart windows and privacy windows that can cut power consumption by 30% and provide privacy protection, according to Dick Hsieh, chairman of Merck Taiwan.

Hsieh said that amid the growing demand for green aesthetic buildings, smart and privacy windows have created new application markets for liquid crystal materials. To localize production of the windows for the Taiwan and neighboring markets and lower production costs, Merck will provide key liquid crystal materials, and GemTech will be responsible for glass processing and liquid crystal injection into glass, with glass materials to be sourced from Taiwan Glass.

As to GemTech, it has decided to invest US$10 million to expand its ITO (indium tin oxide) conductive glass processing capacity, with installation of additional equipment to kick off in February 2018 for volume production next April. The firm's ITO conductive glass will be initially shipped to Merck's liquid crystal window modules plant in the Netherlands to undergo liquid crystal injection before the company can handle total production and assembly for the windows in Taiwan by 2020.

Merck also said that the liquid crystal materials used for privacy windows can turn the windows into opaqueness from transparence within two seconds at low power consumption. The smart and privacy windows can be applied to airports, convention rooms, offices, manufacturing plants, R&D labs, and more. Merck can offer customized services to clients to allow brand-new designs for their buildings and autos, and it also provides customers with 10-12 years of product warranty.

Merck Taiwan chairman Dick Hsieh

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, December 2017