Gemtek reports sequential revenue gains for May

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 12 June 2017]

Networking device maker Gemtek Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.188 billion (US$39.46 million) for May, up 5.24% on month but down 10.65% on year.

For the first five months of 2017, revenues totaled NT$6.199 billion, increasing 11.47% from a year earlier.

The company's stock price edged up NT$0.50 to close at NT$32.20 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the June 9 session.