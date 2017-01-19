Taipei, Monday, January 23, 2017 06:32 (GMT+8)
Gemtek to invest in LoNaWAN solution provider TrackNet
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 19 January 2017]

Networking device maker Gemtek Technology has announced that it will team up with Germany-based Minol Zenner Group to invest up to US$7 million in LoRaWAN solution provider TrackNet.

Gemtek will commit US$3 million in the investment project. Additionally, Gemtek also will give technical support to TrackNet, which will translate into an additional investment of US$1 million, according to a Chinese-language Liberty Times report.

Minol Zenner will make up the remaining US$4 million, said the paper.

Meanwhile, Gemtek is currently developing the LPWAN (low-power wide area network) device market in Germany in cooperation with Minol Zenner. Gemtek is expected to participate in over 10 large-scale projects for LPWAN devices in 2017.

