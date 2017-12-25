Gemtek to acquire SiP module maker Ampak

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Networking device supplier Gemtek Technology plans to fully acquire SiP module maker Ampak Technology to enhance its presence in the IoT and cloud-enabled communication market.

Gemtek, through an investment subsidiary, will acquire a total of 53.09 million Ampak shares at NT$18 per unit via tender offer, a deal which will reach NT$955 million (US$31.88 million). Gemtek and its subsidiaries currently hold an over 36% stake in Ampak.

The tender offer will be carried out from December 26, 2018 to February 12, 2018.

The synergy between Gemtek's wireless technology and Ampak's SiP wireless module capability will help accelerate Gemtek's development of IoT and cloud communication solutions to meet clients' demand, according to Kevin Yang, managing director of Gemtek.

Gemtek posted revenues of NT$12.54 billion in the first 11 months of 2017, increasing 2.93% from a year earlier.

Gemtek's share price edged down NT$0.10 to finish at NT$25.00 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during December 25 session.