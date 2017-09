Gemtek revenues down on year in August

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 8 September 2017]

Networking device supplier Gemtek Technology has reported revenues of NT$1.006 billion (NT$33.55 million) for August, up 13.7% sequentially but down 19.53% on year.

Accumulated 2017 revenues through August reached NT$9.095 billion, decreasing 4.86% from a year earlier.

The company posted net profits of NT$233 million or NT$0.77 per share in the first half of 2017.

The company's stock price edged up NT$0.05 to finish at NT$22.65 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the September 8 session.