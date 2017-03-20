Gemtek reports strong earnings for 2016

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 20 March 2017]

Networking device maker Gemtek Technology has reported net profits of NT$567 million (US$18.57 million) for 2016, up 174% from a year earlier. EPS for 2016 stood at NT$1.89.

Although revenues were down 17.22% to NT$14.51 billion in 2016, gross margin improved to 15.8% in the year from 12.16% of a year earlier, the company said.

Based on the earnings, the company plans to deal out dividends of NT$1.50 in cash for 2016.

Meanwhile, revenues staged a 37.87% on-year growth to NT$2.512 billion in the first two months of 2017.

The company's stock price rose NT$0.60 to close at NT$28.40 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the March 20 session.