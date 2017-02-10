Gemtek Technology January revenues up on year

Networking/communication device maker Gemtek Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.133 billion (US$36.0 million) for January, decreasing 7.81% on month but increasing 11.88% on year.
The company had total revenues of NT$14.511 billion in 2016, decreasing 17.22% from a year earlier.
The company's stock price edged up NT$0.20 to close at NT$25.25 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the February 9 session.
Gemtek: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2015 - Dec 2016 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Dec-16
|
1,229
|
(1.8%)
|
(15%)
|
14,511
|
(17.2%)
Nov-16
|
1,252
|
10.3%
|
3.8%
|
13,282
|
(17.4%)
Oct-16
|
1,135
|
(15%)
|
(7.9%)
|
12,030
|
(19.1%)
Sep-16
|
1,335
|
6.8%
|
2.6%
|
10,896
|
(20.2%)
Aug-16
|
1,250
|
0.5%
|
(17.1%)
|
9,560
|
(22.6%)
Jul-16
|
1,244
|
(17.3%)
|
(23.2%)
|
8,310
|
(23.3%)
Jun-16
|
1,504
|
13.2%
|
(9.7%)
|
7,065
|
(23.3%)
May-16
|
1,329
|
15.8%
|
(7.8%)
|
5,561
|
(26.4%)
Apr-16
|
1,148
|
(9.1%)
|
(31.1%)
|
4,232
|
(30.7%)
Mar-16
|
1,262
|
56.1%
|
(22.5%)
|
3,084
|
(30.6%)
Feb-16
|
809
|
(20.2%)
|
(27.4%)
|
1,822
|
(35.3%)
Jan-16
|
1,013
|
(30%)
|
(40.4%)
|
1,013
|
(40.4%)
Dec-15
|
1,447
|
20%
|
(17.2%)
|
17,530
|
(0.9%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, February 2017