Gemtek Technology January revenues up on year

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 10 February 2017]

Networking/communication device maker Gemtek Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.133 billion (US$36.0 million) for January, decreasing 7.81% on month but increasing 11.88% on year.

The company had total revenues of NT$14.511 billion in 2016, decreasing 17.22% from a year earlier.

The company's stock price edged up NT$0.20 to close at NT$25.25 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the February 9 session.

Gemtek: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2015 - Dec 2016 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Dec-16 1,229 (1.8%) (15%) 14,511 (17.2%) Nov-16 1,252 10.3% 3.8% 13,282 (17.4%) Oct-16 1,135 (15%) (7.9%) 12,030 (19.1%) Sep-16 1,335 6.8% 2.6% 10,896 (20.2%) Aug-16 1,250 0.5% (17.1%) 9,560 (22.6%) Jul-16 1,244 (17.3%) (23.2%) 8,310 (23.3%) Jun-16 1,504 13.2% (9.7%) 7,065 (23.3%) May-16 1,329 15.8% (7.8%) 5,561 (26.4%) Apr-16 1,148 (9.1%) (31.1%) 4,232 (30.7%) Mar-16 1,262 56.1% (22.5%) 3,084 (30.6%) Feb-16 809 (20.2%) (27.4%) 1,822 (35.3%) Jan-16 1,013 (30%) (40.4%) 1,013 (40.4%) Dec-15 1,447 20% (17.2%) 17,530 (0.9%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, February 2017