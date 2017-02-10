Taipei, Friday, February 10, 2017 20:44 (GMT+8)
Gemtek Technology January revenues up on year
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 10 February 2017]

Networking/communication device maker Gemtek Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.133 billion (US$36.0 million) for January, decreasing 7.81% on month but increasing 11.88% on year.

The company had total revenues of NT$14.511 billion in 2016, decreasing 17.22% from a year earlier.

The company's stock price edged up NT$0.20 to close at NT$25.25 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the February 9 session.

Gemtek: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2015 - Dec 2016 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Dec-16

1,229

(1.8%)

(15%)

14,511

(17.2%)

Nov-16

1,252

10.3%

3.8%

13,282

(17.4%)

Oct-16

1,135

(15%)

(7.9%)

12,030

(19.1%)

Sep-16

1,335

6.8%

2.6%

10,896

(20.2%)

Aug-16

1,250

0.5%

(17.1%)

9,560

(22.6%)

Jul-16

1,244

(17.3%)

(23.2%)

8,310

(23.3%)

Jun-16

1,504

13.2%

(9.7%)

7,065

(23.3%)

May-16

1,329

15.8%

(7.8%)

5,561

(26.4%)

Apr-16

1,148

(9.1%)

(31.1%)

4,232

(30.7%)

Mar-16

1,262

56.1%

(22.5%)

3,084

(30.6%)

Feb-16

809

(20.2%)

(27.4%)

1,822

(35.3%)

Jan-16

1,013

(30%)

(40.4%)

1,013

(40.4%)

Dec-15

1,447

20%

(17.2%)

17,530

(0.9%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, February 2017

