ASE October revenues increase
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 8 November 2017]

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$27.9 billion (US$924.1 million) for October 2017, up 7.6% on year and 2.6% sequentially.

ASE's consolidated sales for October 2017 were the highest thus far for the year, and hit the second-highest quarterly levels in the company's history. Consolidated revenues for the first 10 months of 2017 totaled NT$234.35 billion, rising 4.8% from a year earlier.

ASE's core IC assembly test and material (ATM) business generated revenues of NT$14.24 billion in October 2017, up 1.8% on month but down 4.2% from a year ago.

ASE reported consolidated revenues increased 12% sequentially to NT$73.88 billion for the third quarter of 2017. Sales of the company's IC ATM business grew 7.2% on quarter to NT$41.86 billion, while those of its EMS services climbed a larger 17.3% to about NT$33.1 billion.

ASE expects sales of its IC ATM business to register flat sequential growth in the fourth quarter, while sales of the company's EMS services will increase to almost the levels its IC ATM unit generated in the third quarter.

Market watchers expect ASE's consolidated revenues to increase over 10% sequentially and hit a record high in the fourth quarter of 2017.

