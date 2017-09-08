ASE August revenues increase

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 8 September 2017]

IC packaging and testing house Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) saw its August revenues climb to the highest monthly levels thus far in 2017.

ASE reported consolidated revenues of NT$24.45 billion (US$814.2 million) for August 2017, up about 10% sequentially and 2.2% on year. Consolidated sales for the first eight months of 2017 totaled NT$179.26 billion, rising 5.2% from a year earlier.

ASE's core IC assembly test and material (ATM) business generated revenues of NT$14.19 billion in August 2017, up 3.8% on month but down about 2% from a year ago.

Market watchers expect ASE to post sequential growth in consolidated revenues for September. Consolidated sales for the third quarter of 2017 are likely to be between NT$74 billion and NT$75 billion, which will represent a sequential increase of 12-13%.

Sales of ASE's IC ATM unit are expected to grow nearly 10% sequentially in the third quarter, while those of the company's EMS services will increase 15-18%, according to the watchers.

ASE reiterated previously the company's consolidated revenues will register sequential growth through the fourth quarter of 2017. ASE expressed optimism about performance in the second half of 2017, with sales generated from the industrial, car-use, computer and communications segments set to register positive growth during the period.