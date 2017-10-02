IT component shortages could worsen during holidays

Max Wang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Monday 2 October 2017]

With components including DRAM and panels still in shortages, the long holidays in China, South Korea and Taiwan in October are expected to pose a great challenge to smartphone and notebook players' inventory management ability and influence their performances in the fourth quarter, according to sources from the upstream supply chain.

South Korea has a lenghty holiday period running from September 30 to October 9, while China has eight days beginning October 1. Taiwan will have a long weekend from October 7-10.

Small- to medium-size panel prices have been rising due to Apple's strong demand for OLED panels for its new iPhone X and Android smartphones' increased use of full-screen and 18:9 ratio panels.

Meanwhile, DRAM prices have also been hiking due to insufficient supply as demand from end-devices such as smartphones and notebooks has been picking up.

With the holidays, the sources expect the component shortages to become worse and could influence smartphone vendors' plans for their new models.

