Taipei, Thursday, August 10, 2017 12:14 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
36°C
Wistron reports slow sales for July
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 9 August 2017]

Notebook ODM Wistron has reported decreased sales for July compared to the previous month as shipments of notebooks, desktop PCs, servers and LCD monitors all slowed down in the month.

Revenues for July reached NT$65.937 billion (US$2.184 billion), decreasing 5.5% from a month earlier. However, the monthly figures represented an increase of 38.7% from a year earlier. Accumulated 2017 revenues through July totaled NT$427.7 billion, increasing 30% on year.

In July, shipments of notebooks totaled 1.5 million units, down 16.6% from June. Shipments of desktop PCs, servers, and LCD monitors reached 1.1 million, 150,000 and 550,000 units, respectively, in the month. Shipments of LCD TVs were flat at 250,000 units.

Shipments of notebooks are likely to grow slightly in August, while other products will remain flat, the company said.

Overall, the company expects shipments of its major product lines to stay flat or grow slightly on quarter during the July-September period. However, market watchers expect Wistron's revenues to start rebounding September, buoyed by shipments of new iPhone devices.

Wistron to see sales rebound in September

Wistron to see sales rebound in September
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, August 2017

Realtime news

  • Taiwan market: Huawei introduces multiple new products

    Before Going to Press | Aug 9, 21:15

  • Asustek reports decreased sales for July

    Before Going to Press | Aug 9, 21:12

  • Taiwan market: Hojin introduces smartphone for seniors

    Before Going to Press | Aug 9, 19:41

  • Intel to launch 12-core Skylake-X CPU in late August

    Before Going to Press | Aug 9, 19:40

  • Coretronic acquires Calibre

    Before Going to Press | Aug 9, 19:40

  • Taiwan solar firms about to form PV module JV

    Before Going to Press | Aug 9, 19:31

Pause
 | 
View more
WCIT 2017
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link