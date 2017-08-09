Wistron reports slow sales for July

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 9 August 2017]

Notebook ODM Wistron has reported decreased sales for July compared to the previous month as shipments of notebooks, desktop PCs, servers and LCD monitors all slowed down in the month.

Revenues for July reached NT$65.937 billion (US$2.184 billion), decreasing 5.5% from a month earlier. However, the monthly figures represented an increase of 38.7% from a year earlier. Accumulated 2017 revenues through July totaled NT$427.7 billion, increasing 30% on year.

In July, shipments of notebooks totaled 1.5 million units, down 16.6% from June. Shipments of desktop PCs, servers, and LCD monitors reached 1.1 million, 150,000 and 550,000 units, respectively, in the month. Shipments of LCD TVs were flat at 250,000 units.

Shipments of notebooks are likely to grow slightly in August, while other products will remain flat, the company said.

Overall, the company expects shipments of its major product lines to stay flat or grow slightly on quarter during the July-September period. However, market watchers expect Wistron's revenues to start rebounding September, buoyed by shipments of new iPhone devices.

Wistron to see sales rebound in September

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, August 2017