Solar wafer production to see over-capacity by year-end 2018

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Global solar wafer production capacity is expected to increase to 165GWp by year-end 2018, exceeding that of 145GWp for solar cells, according to industry sources.

Short supply of solar mono-Si wafers since first-half 2017 has prompted LONGi Green Energy Technology and Zhonghuan Semiconductor - the two largest China-based makers - as well as others in the country's supply chain to expand production capacities, a large portion which will come online in 2018, the sources said. Global production capacity for solar mono-Si wafers will rise from 40GWp currently to 65GWp by the end of 2018.

Most of the major China-based solar poly-Si wafer makers have adopted the diamond wire cut (DWC) process since mid-201, and global poly-Si wafer production capacity will rise from 90GWp at present to 10GWp by the end of 2018, the sources said.

In the same period, global production capacity for solar cells will increase from 120GWp currently to 145GWp, the sources noted.