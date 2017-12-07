Taipei, Thursday, December 7, 2017 15:03 (GMT+8)
SAS November revenues nearly flat on month
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 7 December 2017]

Solar silicon wafer maker Sino-American Silicon Products (SAS) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$5.322 billion (US$177 million) for November, growing 0.37% on month and 92.74% on year, and those of NT$53.987 for January-November hiked 100.86% on year.

SAS' consolidated revenues included revenues generated by its semiconductor-grade silicon wafer-making subsidiary GlobalWafers, which reported NT$4.207 billion in November sales, increasing 6.72% on month and 182.35% on year. Its January-November sales reached NT$41.914 billion, hiking 184.43% on year.

