SAS December revenues rise on year

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Solar wafer maker Sino-American Silicon Products (SAS) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$5.268 billion (US$176 million) for December, decreasing 1% sequentially but increasing 11.61% on year.

SAS posted consolidated revenues of NT$15.892 billion for the fourth quarter, growing 0.76% sequentially and 172.46% on year, and those of NT$59.256 billion for 2017 rose 87.52% on year.

GlobalWafers, SAS' subsidiary that makes semiconductor wafers, reported consolidated revenues of NT$4.298 billion for December, growing 2.16% sequentially and 16.46% on year. Its fourth-quarter 2017 revenues reached NT$12.448 billion, rising 3.92% sequentially and 88.30% on year, while those of NT$46.213 billion for 2017 hiked 150.79% on year.