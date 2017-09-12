Samsung intros 11nm LPP process; 7nm LPP with EUV on schedule

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 12 September 2017]

Samsung Electronics has added 11nm FinFET process technology (11LPP, Low Power Plus) to its advanced foundry process portfolio, offering customers with a wider range of options for their next-generation products, according to the company.

Through further scaling from the earlier 14LPP process, 11LPP delivers up to 15% higher performance and up to 10% chip area reduction with the same power consumption, the company claimed.

In addition to the 10nm FinFET process for mobile processors in premium flagship smartphones, Samsung expects its 11nm process to bring differentiated value to mid- to high-end smartphones. The new process technology is scheduled to be ready for production in the first half of 2018.

Samsung also confirmed that development of 7LPP with EUV (extreme ultra violet) lithography technology is on schedule, targeting its initial production in the second half of 2018.

Samsung has processed close to 200,000 wafers with EUV lithography technology since 2014, and has seen visible results in process development such as achieving 80% yield for 256Mb SRAM.

"Samsung has added the 11nm process to our roadmap to offer advanced options for various applications," said Ryan Lee, VP and head of foundry marketing at Samsung. "Through this, Samsung has completed a comprehensive process roadmap spanning from 14nm to 11nm, 10nm, 8nm and 7nm in the next three years."