ASML EUV equipment production to double in 2018
Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 13 September 2017]

ASML has disclosed annual production of its extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography systems will increase to 24 units in 2018 from the current 12, and will grow further to 40 units in 2019.

The chipmaking industry will enter its EUV technology era in 2019, ASML believes.

ASML landed eight additional orders for EUV lithography systems in the second quarter of 2017 bringing the total backlog to 27 EUV systems valued at around EUR2.8 billion (US$3.26 billion). Demand for EUV tools is set to drive ASML's expected sales growth of about 25% in 2017, according to the company.

Globalfoundries, Intel, Samsung, SK Hynix and TSMC are reportedly among ASML's EUV equipment customers.

Samsung has announced its first-generation 7nm process will adopt EUV lithography technology which is slated for launch in 2018, while both TSMC and Globalfoundries have unveiled plans to have their enhanced 7nm nodes use EUV with volume production slated for 2019.

According to TSMC, the foundry has had 13 7nm tape-outs with about half of those for high-performance computing (HPC) designs and the other half for mobile device and car electronics designs. TSMC expects to move its first-generation 7nm process dubbed N7 to volume production in 2018.

TSMC will introduce an improved version of its 7nm process technology dubbed N7 Plus just one year after its N7 launch, the foundry said previously. The N7 Plus will adopt EUV lithography technology.

Like TSMC's 28nm process technology, which is already offered in as much as six process variants, the foundry expects its next-generation 7nm technology to be a long-lived node.

In addition, TSMC will be ramping up production of 10nm chips "very fast" in the second half of 2017, said the company, adding that the node technology will account for about 10% of its total wafer revenues in 2017.

