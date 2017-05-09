Taipei, Wednesday, May 10, 2017 00:10 (GMT+8)
Taiwan market: Samsung launches new 9.7-inch tablet; Galaxy S8 in short supply
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 9 May 2017]

Sales of Samsung's Galaxy S8, particularly the Galaxy S8 Plus, in the Taiwan market have been better than expected resulting in a short supply of the smartphones in the local channels, according to Randy Lee, deputy general manager of mobile communications business unit, Samsung Taiwan.

Lee made the remarks as the company launched its new flagship 9.7-inch tablet, the Galaxy Tab S3, in the local market on May 8.

Samsung will focus on promoting 9-inch and above tablets in Taiwan in 2017 as strong demand for large-size smartphones such as the Galaxy S8 Plus has squeezed the sale of 7-inch tablet products, Lee said.

Shipments of tablet products in the Taiwan market are expected to reach 600,000-700,000 units in 2017, compared to 700,000 units shipped a year earlier, Lee estimated.

The Galaxy Tab S3 features a 9.7-inch AMOLED display with a display resolution of 264ppi, Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 CPU, 4GB RAM and 32GB ROM, supporting fast charging and fingerprint technologies. Prices range from NT$19,900-22,900 (US$660-770) based on Wi-Fi or LTE connectivity.

Global tablet shipments reached 31.95 million units in the first quarter of 2017, decreasing 34.5% on quarter and 9.3% on year, according to data combined by TrendForce.

Samsung ranked as the second larget tablet vendor globally in the first quarter with shipments totaling 6.1 million units, down 23.5% on quarter and 5.7% on year, according to the data.

The Galaxy Tab S3

The Galaxy Tab S3
Photo: Fu Shih-min, Digitimes, May 2017

