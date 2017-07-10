Certification service firms IST, MA-tek post record June revenues

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 10 July 2017]

Integrated Service Technology (IST) and Material Analysis Technology (MA-tek), two Taiwan-based certification service providers, both enjoyed record revenues in June thanks to strong demand for car- and smartphone-use chips, demand from foundry chipmakers and the China market.

IST posted consolidated revenues of NT$271 million (US$8.86 million) for June 2017, up 22.2% on year and 22.4% sequentially. The company credited the positive results to rising demand for reliability test services and failure analysis prior to new smartphone roll-outs.

Robust demand for automotive electronics validation also led to the June revenue growth, IST said.

IST at the end of 2016 acquired a factory in Hsinchu, northern Taiwan, to satisfy demand for auto electronics validation and Internet of Things (IoT) signal testing, and advanced-node manufacturing over the next five to 10 years.

MA-tek reported consolidated revenues for June 2017 increased 10.4% from a year earlier to NT$140 million. Revenues for the second quarter came to NT$410 million, also a historic high.

MA-tek indicated it has enjoyed impressive materials analysis demand from China, as well as demand from its foundry customers. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is reportedly among MA-tek's major clients.

MA-tek disclosed previously plans to step up its investment in China by setting up a new lab in Xiamen for materials and failure analysis, and reliability test services, and investing an additional US$6 million in its Shanghai lab.

Fellow inspection service company Sporton International has announced consolidated revenues for June 2017 grew 7.3% on year and 3% on month to NT$259 million. The company's revenues for the first half of 2017 reached NT$1.45 billion, rising 4.2% from a year ago.

Photo: DIGITIMES file photo