Certification service firms IST, MA-tek post revenue growth in April

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 11 May 2017]

Integrated Service Technology (IST) and Material Analysis Technology (MA-tek), two Taiwan-based certification service providers, have both reported on-year revenue growth for April 2017 of 19.2% and 13.2%, respectively.

IST announced April revenues of NT$226 million (US$7.48 million), down 7.2% sequentially. Revenues totaled NT$826 million for the first four months of 2017, rising 10.8% from a year earlier.

Fellow certification service company MA-tek generated April revenues of NT$132 million. The company's cumulative 2017 revenues through April came to NT$511 million, up 19.2% on year.

IST indicated previously demand for reliability test services, material and failure analysis, and signal testing solutions has been robust for smartphone, IoT and car electronics applications. The company offers full-scope verification and analysis services to the IC engineering industry with customers covering the whole spectrum of the electronics industry from IC design to end products.

IST reported net profits of NT$33 million for the first quarter of 2017, up 61.8% sequentially but down 58.7% on year. EPS for the quarter came to NT$0.55.

MA-tek posted net profits fell 48% sequentially to NT$26 million in the first quarter of 2017, when the company suffered foreign exchange transaction losses of NT$20 million. EPS for the quarter came to NT$0.50.

