IC analysis service suppliers IST, MA-tek see robust revenues in 2017

Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan's dedicated semiconductor materials analysis and IC debugging services providers Integrated Service Technology (IST) and Materials Analysis Technology (MA-tek) have reported impressive revenue performances for 2017 and are expected to perform better in 2018 from providing services to semiconductor players in Taiwan and China, according to company sources.

IST's consolidated revenues for December soared 14.23% sequentially and 44.47% on year to hit a record monthly high of NT$295 million (US$9.96 million) in line with steady revenue increases in October and November, due mainly to its two new plants in Hsinchu Science Park kicking off official run in fourth-quarter 2017.

IST said that the two new plants smoothly passed capacity and safety accreditations by many international customers soon after their official operations, helping the company win large-size orders and push its December revenues to a record high.

IST expects the market demand for its reliability assurance (RA), materials analysis (MA), failure analysis (FA) and signal integrity services will be significantly driven by the growing employment of advanced semiconductor process, automotive electronics and high speed transmission in 2018.

MA-tek's revenues for fourth-quarter 2017 rose 8% sequentially to a new quarterly high of NT$476 million, and its revenues for the whole year also hit a record high of NT$1.703 billion, as efforts in deploying the China semiconductor market paid off significantly.

Maintaining good partnership with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), MA-tek has recently smoothly completed its capital increment of NT$738 million, further strengthening its China deployment capability in 2018, especially in the field of materials analysis, the company said.