IST 2Q17 profits hike over 100%
Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 25 July 2017]

Certification service firm Integrated Service Technology (IST) saw its net profits hike 112.8% sequentially to NT$71 million (US$2.34 million) in the second quarter of 2017 with EPS reaching NT$1.14.

IST posted consolidated revenues of NT$718 million in the second quarter, up 19.6% on quarter and hitting a record high. Gross margin for the second quarter climbed to a 4-quarter high of 29.18%.

IST credited the positive results to rising demand for reliability test services and failure analysis prior to new smartphone roll-outs, the company's factory and services expansions in China, and new orders for materials analysis and signal test services.

IST reported revenues of NT$1.32 billion in the first half of 2017, with a 28.6% gross margin. Net profits for the six-month period totaled NT$104 million, or NT$1.69 per share.

Looking forward, IST expressed optimism about its performance in the second half of 2017, as its backlog of orders on hand has reached a record-high level. Meanwhile, the company will start operating two new factories which were acquired in 2016 in the second half of 2017, which will further buoy its sales and profit performance.

