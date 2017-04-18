Certification service provider IST posts NT$0.55 EPS in 1Q17

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 18 April 2017]

Certification service provider Integrated Service Technology (IST) has reported net profits of NT$33 million (US$1.1 million) for the first quarter of 2017, up 61.8% sequentially but down 58.7% on year. EPS for the quarter came to NT$0.55.

IST posted consolidated revenues of NT$600 million in the first quarter of 2017, up 7.9% from a year earlier and 2.6% on quarter, with March revenues reaching a record high of NT$243 million. The company generated a 27.9% gross margin in the first quarter, while operating income swung to profits of NT$18 million from losses in fourth-quarter 2016.

IST indicated demand of reliability test services, material and failure analysis, and signal testing solutions has been robust for smartphone, IoT and car electronics applications. The company offers full-scope verification and analysis services to the IC engineering industry with customers covering the whole spectrum of the electronics industry from IC design to end products.

In addition, new production lines started to make a positive contribution IST's sales in March, the company said.

IST in December 2016 took over a factory owned by IC backend house Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL) for a total of NT$412 million (US$12.9 million). Earlier in the year, IST acquired a factory previously owned by Wistron NeWeb for a total of NT$356 million.

Market watchers expect IST to post record high revenues in the second quarter of 2017.

IST March revenues hit record driven by a ramp-up of demand coming from its semiconductor customers

