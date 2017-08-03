Taipei, Saturday, August 5, 2017 08:08 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
36°C
Inspection service firm Sporton sees 2Q17 profits rise
Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 3 August 2017]

Mobile device testing service company Sporton International saw its net profits increase 29% sequentially in the second quarter of 2017. EPS for the quarter came to NT$2.08 (US$0.07).

Sporton reported consolidated revenues grew 8% sequentially to NT$755 million in the second quarter, while gross margin climbed 4pp on quarter to 49%. A pick-up in demand for smartphones prior to vendors' rollouts of their upcoming flagship models, as well as rising demand for 5GHz network communication products, led to the positive results particularly the gross margin growth.

Sporton generated net profits of NT$188 million in the second quarter, and net profits for the first half of 2017 totaled NT$335 million. EPS for the six-month period came to NT$3.71.

In addition, Sporton's revenues climbed to a 21-month high of NT$259 million in July 2017. The company's cumulative 2017 revenues through July totaled NT$1.71 billion, rising 4.6% on year.

Sporton's mobile phone test equipment and testing facilities are internationally recognized by agencies and committees such as the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link