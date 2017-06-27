IST strikes deal with JFE-TEC to jointly provide automotive-use materials testing services in China

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 27 June 2017]

Integrated Service Technology (IST), a Taiwan-based provider of electronics product verification and analysis services, has signed an MoU with Japan's JFE Techno Research (JFE-TEC), specializing in the advanced analysis area and evaluation technology, to jointly provide materials testing services for automotive electronics in China, according to the companies.

Based on the cooperation, JFE-TEC and IST will jointly offer materials analysis (MA) solutions for technical problems worldwide, delegate cases for each other based on their respective expertise, and develop advanced MA offerings in China.

As electric vehicles are among the major industries the China government is looking to develop, IST expressed optimism about demand for advanced MA solutions designed to ensure vehicle stability and quality. IST will combine its capability of electronics and automotive verification, and its operating experience in China, with JFE-TEC's expertise in advanced MA to satisfy demand, IST indicated.

JFE-TEC’s parent company, JFE Steel, is a major steel vendor worldwide and has maintained good relationships with automakers. JFE Steel established JFE-TEC in 2004.

In other news, IST has reported consolidated revenues of NT$221 million (US$7.3 million) for May 2017, up 11.6% on year but down 2.1% sequentially. The company's cumulative 2017 revenues through May totaled NT$1.05 billion, rising 10.9% from a year earlier.