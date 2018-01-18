IC analyzers iST, MA-tek to see revenues soar in 2018

Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan's dedicated semiconductor materials analysis and IC debugging services providers, Integrated Service Technology (iST) and Materials Analysis Technology (MA-tek), have reported sharp increases in orders for materials analysis (MA), failure analysis (FA) and reliability assurance (RA) services from international automotive electronics players and China semiconductor makers, which is expected to boost their revenues quarter by quarter after the Lunar New Year holidays end in February, according to industry sources.

The sources said both iST and MA-tek have seen their services pass stringent safety accreditations of AEC (Automotive Electronics Council), helping them smoothly tap into the supply chains of first-tier automotive electronics makers in the US and Europe, such as Bosch, a leading German supplier of electronic auto parts and components.

Since 2017, they have seen increasing international orders for conducting MA, FA or RA services for a variety of IC chips, discrete optoelectronics components and passive components in the automotive electronics sector.

The sources continued that with the popularity of advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) expected to grow impressively in 2018, both firms are expected to see their revenues from the ADAS segment pick up significantly in the year.

On another front, iST and MA-tek are also expected to explore more business opportunities from China's semiconductor sector in 2018, when most of the 20 12-inch fab projects and eight 8-inch ones by China players start commercial run, with the combined monthly capacity of their 12-inch fabs alone estimated to hit around 700,000 pieces by the end of 2018, showing an annual increase of 40%.

As material analysis services associated with wafer fabrication are needed from the very beginning of equipment installation, iST and MA-tek are actively strengthening their deployments in China, seeking to tap into the supply chains of major wafer foundry houses and IC designers there, with MA-tek expecting its revenues from China to increase to 40% in 2018, industry sources said.