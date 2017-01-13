Certification service provider Material Analysis steps up investment in China

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 13 January 2017]

Taiwan-based certification service provider Material Analysis Technology (MA-tek) has disclosed plans to invest more than NT$200 million (US$6.33 million) in its operations in China, which will be subject to approval by Taiwan's Investment Commission.

MA-tek said the company has signed a MoU with the Institute for Cross-Strait Development, Tsinghua University (ICSD) to jointly set up a new lab in Xiamen for materials and failure analysis, and reliability test services. The Taiwan-based company plans to obtain a 70% stake in the joint-venture lab for CNY700 million (US$1.22 million).

MA-tek noted it is also looking to invest an additional US$6 million in its Shanghai lab, which now contributes about 20% to company revenues. The proportion is expected to reach 25-35% in 2017, the company said.

The industry's migration to more-advanced process technologies, establishment of new wafer fabs in China, and brisk demand for car electronics components will boost MA-tek's revenues, which are forecast to increase more than 30% in 2017, according to market watchers.