Certification service provider IST set for strong sales in 2018
Julian Ho, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 12 December 2017]

Certification service firm Integrated Service Technology (IST) is braced for strong sales in 2018, buoyed by the commencement of two new factories and emerging multiple applications that come along with advanced semiconductor processes, automobile electronics and high-speed transmission.

The three afore-mentioned industrial sectors are expected to generate significant demand growth for reliability testing, material analysis, failure analysis and signal integrity services, according to company sources.

Currently, material analysis services have been serving as a growth driver for the company as the developments of consumer electronics have trended toward the demand for high-efficient, low-power and compact discrete semiconductor components, which all require in-depth testing, the sources indicated.

The new applications that come along with the emerging industries such as IoT, autonomous driving, 5G communications and AI will help expand significantly the economic scale of the electronics testing market, the sources added.

IST posted revenues of NT$258 million (US$8.6 million) for November, up 3.32% on month and 33.71% on year. For the first 11 months of 2017, revenues totaled NT$2.529 billion, increasing 18.29% from a year earlier.

China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020
