Seeking to become major IoT brand: Q&A with Aaeon chairman YS Chuang

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Thursday 28 September 2017]

As one of Taiwan's major makers of industrial PCs, Aaeon Technology was back to the capital market in late August 2017, when it was relisted on the local bourse six years after it was acquired by Asustek Computer and delisted in 2011. Over the years, the entire IPC industry has flourished remarkably, driven by the IoT (Internet of Things) and Industry 4.0 trends, and the company has also experienced significant growths and upgrades.

During a recent interview by Digitimes, YS Chuang, chairman of Aaeon, talked about the changes, opportunities and challenges facing Taiwan's IPC industry, the company's changes over the past six years, and its goals after going public again.

Q: How do you see the changes in the IPC industry and market trends?

A: Taiwan IPC players used to focus on factory automation, infrastructures, and vertical markets such as medical care, national defense and transportation. But the emergence of the IoT concept has driven a wider variety of industrial applications for IPC products, and stricter specification requirements will also affect the future development of the IPC industry. Besides, commercial automation will be a new IoT application field, allowing great room for development by IPC makers.

In terms of business models, leading players such as Advantech and Adlink Technology have focused on promoting their own brand products while also handling some medium-size contract manufacturing orders. Smaller firms have mostly relied on small contract manufacturing orders. But Ennoconn's move to focus on contract manufacturing has created certain impacts on traditional IPC makers and generated more collaboration between ICT and IPC firms .

Over the past 3-5 years, acquisitions have increased, gradually changing the business models of the industry. After Asustek Computer announced its acquisition of Aaeon in late 2010, Foxconn has since acquired Ennoconn, which has again made acquisitions of its own. Advantech and Adlink have also purchased stakes in small system integrators or industrial tool suppliers to expand their markets and become more competitive. Moreover, such ICT players as Wistron, Compal and Inventec have also started to engage in deeper cooperation with IPC makers.

There are now more than 30 IPC enterprises in Taiwan, mostly operating on a small to medium scale, leaving much room for acquisitions and mergers among them. Our company is also seeking acquisition opportunities, but the targets will be players in areas where Aaeon's expertise does not lie, such as gaming or POS.

Q: What are the advantages and disadvantages the changing industrial environments will bring to IPC makers?

A: The emerging IoT, Industry 4.0 and smart industry concepts have fueled the development of a greater diversity of IPC products and applications such as commercial automation. In this regard, growing pricing pressure will force globally leading IPC makers to farm out production, triggering flexible demand for small-volume and large-variety production services.

For Taiwan IPC players, growing IoT applications will bring them a bright business prospect, as Taiwan's robust ICT industries and sound supply chain infrastructures will boost domestic IPC makers' competitiveness in the global markets.

Nevertheless, industrial labor division will be increasingly needed amid the multiple IoT applications, and more diverse contract production needs will emerge to constitute new business opportunities for Taiwan IPC makers. But it would be difficult for Taiwan makers with annual sales revenue of under NT$10 billion (US$330.5 million) to become international brands. This is a common problem facing the majority of IPC makers in Taiwan.

Q: What changes has Aaeon experienced after becoming an affiliate of Asustek?

A: The first change is seen in the R&D of new technologies and innovative products. Whenever Asustek gets the latest technologies for manufacturing PCs and notebooks, Aaeon can get them 3-6 months later, compared to the previous time lag of at least one year. Accordingly, Aaeon can enjoy more resources for incorporating new technologies and developing innovative products, which is quite conducive to the company's medium- to long-term development. Moreover, the abundant software R&D resources have also helped Aaeon significantly cut software personnel cost.

The second change is sharp reduction in procurement costs. Through Asustek's procurement system, Aaeon can save much on procurement costs. For instance, we had to spend US$15 purchasing a wireless module in the past, but now the cost is sharply down to only US$3 for buying a module of the same quality. This has enabled Aaeon to more easily vie for medium-sized contract production orders.

The most important change is a remarkable boost in Aaeon's brand recognition. In the past, people might have had little knowledge about who Aaeon was, but now there is growing awareness that Aaeon is a member of the Asustek Group, which has made it much easier for the company to attract orders from customers.

Q: How have these changes influenced the positioning of Aaeon in the IPC industry?

A: The largest influence is that Aaeon is no longer a small company. As a subsidiary of Asustek, Aaeon has begun to receive contract orders for commercial automation from large-sized enterprises, and we have now also received orders even from Siemens and General Electric, orders that only Advantech or ADLINK could get in the past.

Also, Aaeon has enjoyed a significant boost in price competitiveness, enabling the company to more easily win medium-sized contract orders due to sharp cost reductions achieved through the Asustek procurement system.

Furthermore, the increasing brand recognition has helped Aaeon to rank among key strategic partners for Intel or Microsoft in the IoT segment. In addition, Aaeon has sharply advanced to the 130,000th-140,000th place in Google's global corporate search rankings, up from over one millionth in the past and compared to 70,000th for Advantech. We hope to catch up with Advantech in the rankings as soon as possible.

Q: What competitive advantages does Aaeon have over its competitors?

A: Besides the growing brand recognition and declining procurement cost, Aaeon is now technologically capable of rolling out embedded systems in smaller form factors and lower power consumption than competitions. Our IoT department has also designed some multifunctional IoT devices, not available from competitors. While they focus on the development of gateways or routers, we are more devoted to developing sensors and microcontrollers that can send data to either gateways or the cloud through wireless transmission.

In fact, what Aaeon differs the most from six years ago lies in its flexible customization services. We can satisfy customers' varied requirements ranging from product design, software customization, and system integration to flexible production and inventory management, no matter whether they want us to advance or postpone competition of the services. Of course, this is made possible mostly with support from Asustek.

Q: What goals will Aaeon aim to achieve after returning to the capital market?

A: When it was delisted in early 2011, Aaeon registered annual revenues of NT$3-3.1 billion, but the revenue scale already doubled to NT$6 billion in 2016 following years of efforts. We hope the relisting will help accelerate Aaeon's business growth and further upgrade its brand recognition to attract more talent to join us and more customers to cooperate with us. Of course, we hope that through our unique dedicated customization services, Aaeon can eventually become a prominent brand in the IoT sector.

YS Chuang, chairman of Aaeon Technology.

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, September 2017