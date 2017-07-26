Taiwan first IoT venture capital of NT$4 billion to be available by end of September

Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 26 July 2017]

Taiwan's government is very likely to complete raising NT$4 billion (US$130 million) in venture capital fund dedicated to investment in IoT (Internet of Things) startups by the end of September, according to David Weng, chief investment officer of the government-backed Asia Silicon Valley Development Agency.

The fund will be part of the "Taiwania Capital" to be managed by the Taiwania Investment Management, which will be officially registered as a national investment company at the end of August. Weng has been appointed to serve as president of the government's new investment arm after its inauguration.

Weng said that the "Taiwania Capital" is modeled after Sequoia Capital, a famous venture capital firm operating in the US Silicon Valley. In selecting its investment targets, the American firm shows high regard for whether the target startups can offer good products or services and whether they have the potential to go international in the long run. The company has counted many unicorn startup companies among its investees, including Stripe, houzz, Airbnb, and Dropbox, according to Weng.

NT$10 billion to be amassed for 'Taiwania Capital'

Planned by the cabinet-level National Development Council (NDC) and capitalized at NT$250 million, the Taiwania Investment Management will amass a total of NT$10 billion in venture capital fund to support startups engaged in IoT, biotech and other industries covered by the government's 5+2 Industrial Innovation Plan, with the government to contribute 40% to the fund and the remaining 60% to be sourced from private sectors, according to NDC sources.

Taiwania Investment Management has sent invitations to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Fubon Financial Holdings, and other local heavyweight businesses, as well as investment companies in US Silicon Valley to join the Taiwania Capital, winning enthusiastic responses, with the first batch of NT$4 billion to finance IoT startups very likely to be available by the end of September, according to Weng.

With strong support from the government and enterprises, Weng said he firmly believes that both Taiwan's entrepreneurial spirit and Silicon Valley's angel investment culture will take deep roots and flourish in Taiwan.

The IoT fund will give investment priority to some US tech startups and technological teams, in hopes that the investment can help to build connections between Taiwan and Silicon Valley's IoT technologies and talent, Weng said.

First investment target likely in US

He disclosed that concrete R&D achievements worked out by three professors at the University of Maryland and Stanford University are likely to become the first investment target by the "Taiwania Capital," but details cannot be released for the moment.

Weng stressed that as a national investment company, Taiwania Investment Management will not confine its investment to only startups or to only Taiwanese-invested startups, and that the most crucial consideration point in this regard is whether the investment can bring Taiwan long-term benefits such as introducing technologies and talent to the country. Another key point is whether the investment can bring Taiwan's hardware supply chains the opportunities for cooperative production of emerging high-tech devices, he added.

According to the schedules set by the NDC, the second batch of fund, also at a scale of NT$4 billion, will be raised by the end of 2017 to support the development of biotech startups, and the third batch, at NT$2 billion, will be amassed in the first half of 2018 to finance startups engaged in green energy, smart machinery, circular economy or high-value agriculture.

David Weng, chief investment officer of Taiwan government-backed Asia Silicon Valley Development Agency

Photo: Digitimes file photo