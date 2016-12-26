Taipei, Monday, December 26, 2016 13:40 (GMT+8)
showers
Taipei
21°C
China Mobile to focus 2017 handset development on maintaining 4G+ competitiveness
Jerry Yang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 26 December 2016]

China Mobile has come up with a 2017 handset business development plan with a focus on maintaining its 4G+ competitiveness, according to the company.

China Mobile will optimize VoLTE services through launching video voice communication services and adopting product standards developed by Belgium-based EVS, 3GPP bSRVCC (single radio voice call continuity before ringing) and H.265 video encoding.

FDD-LTE and TD-LTE smartphones priced at over CNY1,000 (US$145) should support Band 8 and Band 34, respectively, frequency units beginning August 1, 2017. Beginning the end of 2017, all 4G smartphones should support Band 8 and Band 34 and models priced over CNY3,000 should support five modes (3G and 4G standards) and 13 frequency bands. In addition, China Mobile will promote NFC and RCS (rich communication services) applications as well as CA (carrier aggregation) to increase frequency band utilization efficiency.

In line with maintaining 4G+ competitiveness, China Mobile will set up LTE-A (LTE Advanced) testing as well as NB-IoT and eMTC (enhanced machine type communication) testing capabilities specifically for IoT.

China Mobile expects to sell 375 million handsets in 2017, slipping about 6% on year.

China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link