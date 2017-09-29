SMIC, Sanechips announce NB-IoT solution

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 29 September 2017]

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (SMIC) and Sanechips Technology (formerly ZTE Microelectronics Technology) have announced the launch of RoseFinch7100, which the companies claim is China's first homegrown commercial NB-IoT (narrowband Internet of Things) chip.

Based on SMIC's complete 55nm ultra low power technology platform and Sanechips' design capabilities, the NB-IoT SoC RoseFinch7100 is designed specifically for extensive low-power IoT applications, said the companies.

The SMIC 55nm ULP+RF+eFlash technology platform is targeted at low-power IoT SoC designs. The process and performance improvements are based on the stable 55nm logic and mix-signal technologies. The nominal operating voltage can be lowered 30%, and the device will reduce 45% of dynamic power consumption, and 70% of static power consumption, as well as lowering the SRAM leakage. Furthermore, the platform is compatible with RF and eFlash technologies and has complete IP solutions.

SMIC's 55nm ULP+RF+eFlash technology can meet the strict requirements of NB-IoT for low stand-by power consumption and small package size.

"I am very glad to work closely with Sanechips to promote the design, manufacturing and commercialization of NB-IoT chips in mainland China. This achievement fills the gap in the China market and conforms to SMIC's consistent IoT technology development strategy as well," said Mike Rekuc, executive VP of worldwide sales & marketing at SMIC. "By integrating ULP, RF and embedded flash technologies, SMIC's 55nm platform is highly suitable for NB-IoT and other IoT chip products and can meet customers' demands for power and performance."

"SMIC's strong manufacturing capabilities effectively guaranteed the commercialization of Sanechips' new generation of NB-IoT chip, RoseFinch7100, on time. According to the test results, the chip's function and performance all met the expected requirements and achieved leading industry benchmarks in several core indicators of IoT related applications, including sleep power consumption, cut-off voltage, and peripheral interface quantity, with the obvious advantages of low cost and low power consumption," said Long Zhijun, VP of Sanechips. "The chip will further revolutionize the IoT industry. Other NB-IoT commercial products will meanwhile be launched by collaborating with several partners. This world-leading chip is catching up to the launch schedules of China's big three telecom operators and can help customers seize the best time to enter the market."