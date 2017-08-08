China market: China Mobile to invest CNY40 billion in NB-IoT networks

Irene Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 8 August 2017]

China Mobile has kicked off an array of bidding projects, aiming to invest up to CNY40 billion (US$5.976 billion) to establish its NB-IoT network infrastructure, mainly for base stations and core IoT networks, in the next two years, according to the company roadmap.

Under the roadmap, the company plans to set up 400,000 NB-IoT base stations in the two-year period, of which 145,000 will be built in 2017 with a total budget of CNY10 billion.

The company will also purchase up to 1.1 million units of NB-IoT antennas to be operated in single 900MHz frequency band and dual 900MHz and 1800MHz frequency bands.

The procurements are in line with the company's NB-IoT plans announced in MWC Shanghai 2017 that the company will begin deploying its IoT networks in 346 cities in China, as well as to increase the number of its IoT connections to 200 million by year-end 2017.

Meanwhile, the company is also cooperating with upstream and downstream players to promote its in-house developed OneNET IoT platform. China-based chipset vendors, including Sanechips Technology, Spreadtrum Communications and Hisilicon Technologies all have drawn out plans to develop chip solutions to support the OneNET platform.