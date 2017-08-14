Taipei, Wednesday, August 16, 2017 05:17 (GMT+8)
Notebook lithium battery prices rising
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Monday 14 August 2017]

Because of increasing prices for raw materials and strong demand from the electric vehicle and smartphone market segments, lithium batteries for notebooks are expected to see another price hike in September, according to sources from the upstream supply chain.

The sources pointed out that the 18650 battery cores' prices had gone up during the first half of 2017 and with the price increases in September, notebook firms are expected to see their battery costs rise 10-20%.

As for lithium polymer batteries, the sources pointed out that the batteries' quotes have already increased by 20% recently.

Although some notebook players are optimistic that the notebook market is on its way to recovery in 2017, so far the recovery has not been as strong as expected due to component price hikes. Compal Electronics president Ray Chen has recently pointed out that the panel supply for notebooks already stabilized in July-August, but solid state drive (SSD) will remain in tight supply and related prices will continue to climb.

Notebook battery maker Simplo Technology's financial results for first-half 2017 also showed that the company's inventory totaled NT$9.06 billion (US$305.32 million) as of the end of June, a dramatic increase from first-half 2016's NT$4.93 billion. Simplo chairman Raymond Sung has pointed out that the company has stocked up extra inventory to satisfy clients' demand as raw materials are currently in serious shortages.

The sources noted that the China government has laid down stricter rules on the mining of cobalt, an important raw material for making lithium batteries. Following a price hike in the fourth quarter of 2016, cobalt prices went up again in February 2017.

Lithium pricing has also increased by 60% since 2016 and with electric vehicles expected to reach shipments of two million units by 2017 and 9-20 million by 2020, the lithium pricing is unlikely to see any decline for the next three years and may result in further hikes in notebook battery prices.

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes file photo

